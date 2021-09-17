Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Fred J. Begale Sells 2,416 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 189,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 711.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 104,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

