Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a sell rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$19.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.37. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$53.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

