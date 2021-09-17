Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the August 15th total of 491,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.1 days.

OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.94.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.