Band Protocol Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.11 or 0.00019309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $320.65 million and approximately $57.40 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00132838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

