Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. 2,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561. The firm has a market cap of $531.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Research analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

