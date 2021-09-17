Bank of America Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $222.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.19. The stock has a market cap of $554.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,784 shares of company stock worth $89,734,624 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $409,767,000 after acquiring an additional 891,313 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.