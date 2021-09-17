Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 26.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 106,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 173,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $14,469,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 62,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 137,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,425,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

