Bank of America Downgrades Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Neutral

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

