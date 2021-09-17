Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LCID. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 21.17 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 9.60 and a 52-week high of 64.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

