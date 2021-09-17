Barclays Raises DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $95.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $86.60 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,783 shares of company stock worth $16,736,459 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

