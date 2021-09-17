Barclays Raises South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 150

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of S32 opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.90. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187.20 ($2.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion and a PE ratio of -61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. South32’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.