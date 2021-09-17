Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

