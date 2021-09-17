Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

