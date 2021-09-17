Barclays Trims Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Target Price to GBX 2,700

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,888.50 ($24.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,012.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,230.76.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

