Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.65. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 27,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

