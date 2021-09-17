Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International (NYSE:SXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $133.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SXI traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

