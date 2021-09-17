Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBWI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 38,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,863. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.