Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BEAM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $102.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

