Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $135.79

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.79 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), with a volume of 296,587 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEG shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.86. The company has a market capitalization of £204.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

