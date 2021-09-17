BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $368.89

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $368.89, but opened at $383.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $376.67, with a volume of 6,825 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.70.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,620,364.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 145,235 shares in the company, valued at $52,014,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $18,349,425.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,947 shares of company stock worth $77,195,443 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,940,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BeiGene by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BeiGene by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

