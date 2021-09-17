Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 5,894 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFEB. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $790,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,396. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.