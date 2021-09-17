Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $521,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,784. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

