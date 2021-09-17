Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17,691.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,086 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,782 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.74. 70,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,716,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.