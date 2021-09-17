Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,715,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.68. 3,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,126. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.