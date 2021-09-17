Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,576 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. 18,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,809. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

