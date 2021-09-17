Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 2,133 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth about $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock remained flat at $$36.44 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $36.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.