Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 933 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $229.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

