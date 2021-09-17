Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $119,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.