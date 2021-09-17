Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.12 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.