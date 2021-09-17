Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wayfair by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Wayfair by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $277.87 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,512 shares of company stock worth $2,219,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.