Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,900 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -600.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

