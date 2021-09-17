Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

