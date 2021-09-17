Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $286.28

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.28 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 289.90 ($3.79). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72), with a volume of 125,475 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.29. The company has a market capitalization of £104.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Belvoir Group news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of Belvoir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

