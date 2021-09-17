Ben Thompson Acquires 22 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($390.91).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Ben Thompson bought 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £312.40 ($408.15).

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ben Thompson acquired 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95).

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,344.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,238.25. The company has a market cap of £712.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

