Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €54.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.88 ($52.79).

ETR NOEJ opened at €34.96 ($41.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.73. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

