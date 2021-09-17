Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €54.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.88 ($52.79).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR NOEJ opened at €34.96 ($41.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.73. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.