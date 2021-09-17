Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

PDG opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £265.42 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. Pendragon has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

