BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

