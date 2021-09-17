BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 529 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6,612.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,453 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 976.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 137.08, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

