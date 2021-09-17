BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $31,558,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $29,275,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

