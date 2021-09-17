Bernard Robinson Kenneth Sells 330 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PCTY opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average is $199.90. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.31 and a fifty-two week high of $278.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Paylocity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.31.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.