Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYND. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.48. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $48,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 243,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.