Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 8583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

