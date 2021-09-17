Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

NYSE:BIG opened at $47.38 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

