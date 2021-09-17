Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of BILL opened at $296.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -253.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.56. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,234 shares of company stock worth $57,395,567. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

