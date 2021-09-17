BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,335,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 368,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,269 shares of company stock valued at $25,660,812. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioAtla by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after acquiring an additional 820,538 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 4,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 364,924 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

