Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $442.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.08.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $299.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

