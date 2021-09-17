BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $51.06

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.06, but opened at $49.30. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 4,326 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 766.63, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $602,733.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,563,380.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,115 shares of company stock worth $9,876,541. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,330 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

