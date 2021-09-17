BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $5.92 on Friday. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.
BioSyent Company Profile
