Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 34.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001964 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and $1,049.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.