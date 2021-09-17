BitGreen Market Capitalization Tops $2.97 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $5,951.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00051698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.36 or 0.00525196 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017574 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00040829 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.