BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $124.36, but opened at $120.14. BlackLine shares last traded at $125.52, with a volume of 544 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,983 shares of company stock worth $21,757,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

